Kingston, Ont. mother charged with negligence after child found dead inside home

A Kingston mother is facing negligence and abandonment charges after one of her two children was found dead inside a home last week.

Kingston Police say in news release that officers and a representative from Family and Children's Services were called to an apartment building on Russell Street, between Patrick and Kent streets on May 31 at approximately 1:55 p.m.

Officers located two children who had been left abandoned inside the residence, with no parent present.

One of the children was found dead.

After further investigation, members of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit located the mother at an address in Napanee, Ont. She was arrested later that evening.

A 32-year-old was charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life and two counts of abandoning a child under ten years old.

The woman has been held by police to attend a bail hearing.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Det. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.