No name paving company charging $4K for driveway jobs in Russell County, OPP warns
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Russell County is warning residents of an alleged fraudulent pavement company.
Police say they received a call on Tuesday at around 5:20 p.m. from a resident in Bourget alleging that a man knocked on their door at 3 p.m. and offered to pave their driveway for $4,000.
When the complainant agreed, a crew showed up and started preparing the driveway for the job. However, when the complainant found that they were using their gardening tools, they tried to speak with them. The employees said “it was too much trouble” and decided to leave, according to police.
The complainant did not pay the $4,000.
“There was no company name on any of the vehicles and no business card was provided,” the OPP said on X on Wednesday.
The man is described as being Caucasian, with blondish hair. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt and slacks. He was also driving an unknown white pick-up truck.
The OPP is asking people to follow the following tips to avoid falling victims to fraudsters:
- Think twice before making any business decisions, especially if the deal seems too good to be true.
- Don’t handout money before the job is done with.
- Check the company’s name with the Better Business Bureau.
- Check the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website for information about fraudulent companies.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT 'One day heat event': Ottawa to sweat through the hottest day of the year today with a high of 32 C
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Cold comfort: The cost of cooling our homes
Rising temperatures across the country add up to higher summer energy use for many Canadians, increasingly desperate to turn down the heat in their homes.
Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a 'dangerous step.'
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Popular Nova Scotia MLA Bill Estabrooks dies at age 76
A popular Nova Scotia MLA who served in the legislature for 15 years has died.
-
New bar looking to end LGBTQ2S+ nightlife drought in Atlantic Canada's biggest city
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
-
Man dies after Taser used in alleged altercation between him and police: SiRT
A police watchdog agency is investigating an alleged altercation between police and a man that resulted in the man's death.
Toronto
-
U.S. court documents unveil encrypted messages between suspects in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist investigation
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
-
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
-
'You should absolutely have a Plan B,' says TTC Board chair as strike deadline looms
As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.
Montreal
-
'Completely unacceptable': Quebec refuses to expand exemptions for Indigenous students at English CEGEPs
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
-
Criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he's too sick, lawyers argue
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
-
No foreign interference in Quebec, says minister facing calls for inquiry
The City of Brossard supports the PQ request for an inquiry into foreign interference, in the wake of the federal report tabled on the subject on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Anishinabek Nation Chiefs Council Assembly elects new Grand Council Chief
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
'It’s a violent, unpredictable struggle': Defence seeks acquittal in Windsor Ont. murder trial
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
-
'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London region
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
-
Veteran rewrites 'O Canada' lyrics in advance of the Oilers' Cup run
A twist on our national anthem and our national game has been written by a London, Ont. veteran.
-
Huron County’s Law Enforcement Torch Run
One of the biggest crowds of participants in over 27 years came out for Wednesday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Huron County.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts Kitchener school lockdowns
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
-
Photos seek to identify driver in relation to Guelph stabbing investigation
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
-
High school esports athletes compete at WCDSB Rocket League championship
Students vied for the top spot at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's first-ever Rocket League Championship on Wednesday
Barrie
-
Severe thunderstorm expected with 100km/h winds, flash floods, large hail possible
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
-
Emergency road closure in Barrie's east end: Here's what you need to know
The City of Barrie has announced an emergency road closure on Kempenfelt Drive between Dunlop Street East and Duckworth Street.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg dealing with dozens of problem properties
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
Calgary
-
Calgary condo building evacuated after cigarette in planter sparks fire
The Calgary Fire Department says a cigarette put out in a balcony planter is believed to be what caused a fire in Royal Oak on Wednesday that prompted the evacuation of the entire condo building.
-
Long awaited BoC interest rate cut could fuel demand, but increase home prices in Calgary
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since March 2020, and one that real estate experts say could further drive demand for homes in Calgary’s already hot housing market.
-
Calgary Public Library hosting Ultimate Summer Challenge
The Ultimate Summer Challenge is the Calgary Public Library's largest program with close to 20,000 people signing up annually for the last seven years.
Edmonton
-
McDavid, Draisaitl say Oilers can handle 'aggressive' Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
-
AHS facing class-action lawsuit alleging workplace standards violations since 2013
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
-
'We're the only ones who can do it': Smith dismisses criticism over navigation centre for the homeless
The province is preparing to open a navigation support centre for the homeless in Calgary modelled after one launched in Edmonton earlier this year, but advocates for the homeless say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. RCMP arrest suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
-
SaskPower reporting multiple outages as wind hammers parts of province
Numerous unplanned power outages are keeping SaskPower crews busy Wednesday in Regina and other parts of southern Saskatchewan as wind gusts in excess of 90 kilometres per hour are being reported.
-
Hospitals of Regina Foundation apologizes for Rob Schneider's set at fundraiser
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to pee in jugs': Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmates hunger strike over 'inhumane' conditions
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
-
Saskatoon residents uneasy with zoning changes needed for federal funds
Jessica Olver moved from Barrie, Ont. to Saskatoon six years ago because of its affordability and the quality of life it could offer her family.
-
Saskatoon police are looking for a discarded knife used in the Esso homicide
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking people who live near the scene of a fatal stabbing to check their yards for the murder weapon.
Vancouver
-
Should Metro Vancouver's board be elected? City councillors call for review of governance
Four city councillors in the Lower Mainland are calling for a review of Metro Vancouver's governance structure, claiming a lack of transparency on the board.
-
Man hit by car, Tasered during downtown Vancouver arrest: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a downtown Vancouver arrest last month.
-
Free money? Mysterious person leaving $50 bills around Metro Vancouver
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
-
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
Kelowna
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.