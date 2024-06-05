'There seems to be optimism': The impact of interest rate cuts in Ottawa
It's the news many in the nation's capital had been waiting for.
For the first time in more than four years, the Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points from 5 per cent to 4.75 per cent.
It's a move that many had been expecting for several months, as Canada's inflation rate has remained under three per cent since January.
"I wouldn't say I'm surprised. There were mixed feelings out there as to whether it was going to happen or not," said Ottawa realtor and leader of the RE/MAX Tulip Team. "I'd say it's good news in the long run. People who have been looking for this relief for a while."
Although a dip of 25 basis points doesn't translate into massive savings for anyone dealing with a variable rate mortgage, those who are closely monitoring the situation expect this to see more cuts in the months ahead.
"Prime minus one is what most banks were offering on a variable rate, which was 6.1 per cent and now it's 5.95 per cent," said Meyer.
"So, you're really looking at about $15 on a $100,000 mortgage. With the average mortgage being about $500,000, the average person is going to be saving about $75 a month. It's something, but I think the biggest effect is the psychological effect of people now saying 'okay, rates are going to come down.'"
With the expectation that rates will continue to drop in the coming months, Meyer says his team has been busy fielding calls from people looking to get into the market, which will in turn drive up the price of homes.
"We already have low inventory, so if more buyers are a little more buoyed by the news and get into the market, we're going to see that tighten the market even further from an inventory point of view, which will cause prices to go up," he said.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
That line of thinking is exactly why J.P. Davidson, who is looking to purchase his first home, says he doesn't want to see interest rates continue to decline.
"I think that interest rates were artificially low for so long that they should be higher," said Davidson.
"Where the rates are now is a more accurate reflection of where they should have been for longer."
Davidson says he knows a lot of people around the same age as him, in their late 20s, who purchased homes they realistically couldn't afford when rates were low and who are now in a difficult position.
"The rates should stay high and therefore reward people who are actually saving money rather than allow people access to cheap debt, which is what's causing a lot of these problems with housing," he said.
"I rent right now. Not by choice, in the sense that I would like to buy, but because I don't feel comfortable basically putting all my life savings and getting help from my parents to buy a house, I'm waiting."
Many others in Ottawa, like Kelsey McMahon, say the Bank of Canada's decision to cut its key rate brings about a feeling of cautious optimism.
"We're actually up for renewing our mortgage in October so this is a good sign for me," said McMahon.
"It's a quarter of a per cent and so it's hard to get too pumped up about that but it's a move in the right direction so that's good to know."
The good news for those in a similar situation to McMahon, there is a sense from industry watchers that Wednesday's cut s just the beginning.
"If you look at the professional forecasts coming out from the major lenders, TD, BMO, RBC, universally they're predicting that there's going to be more rate cuts. By the end of 2025 we might be down to 3 per cent, we might be below 3 per cent," said Adams.
"I look at [forecasters] from all of the Bay St. banks and certainly, there seems to be optimism that this is the beginning of maybe four or five rate cuts. We'll have to wait and see."
Adam Jacobs, head of research at Colliers Canada, says he believes we have seen some of the unintended consequences of rock-bottom interest rates and despite the expectation of future cuts this year, he doesn't expect to get back to those pre-pandemic rates.
"We're living with some of that now in terms of how much the cost of materials went up, how unaffordable housing became and I'm not sure people want to repeat that," he said.
"It would be very surprising to me if rates got back to that basically free money level at any time in the next five to ten years."
The next interest rate announcement from the Bank of Canada is scheduled for July 24.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT 'One day heat event': Ottawa to sweat through the hottest day of the year so far
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Cold comfort: The cost of cooling our homes
Rising temperatures across the country add up to higher summer energy use for many Canadians, increasingly desperate to turn down the heat in their homes.
Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a 'dangerous step.'
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Former Nova Scotia MLA Bill Estabrooks dies at age 76
A popular Nova Scotia MLA who served in the legislature for 15 years has died.
-
New bar looking to end LGBTQ2S+ nightlife drought in Atlantic Canada's biggest city
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
-
Man dies after Taser used in alleged altercation between him and police: SiRT
A police watchdog agency is investigating an alleged altercation between police and a man that resulted in the man's death.
Toronto
-
U.S. court documents unveil encrypted messages between suspects in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist investigation
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
-
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
-
'You should absolutely have a Plan B,' says TTC Board chair as strike deadline looms
As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.
Montreal
-
'Completely unacceptable': Quebec refuses to expand exemptions for Indigenous students at English CEGEPs
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
-
Criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he's too sick, lawyers argue
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
-
No foreign interference in Quebec, says minister facing calls for inquiry
The City of Brossard supports the PQ request for an inquiry into foreign interference, in the wake of the federal report tabled on the subject on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Anishinabek Nation Chiefs Council Assembly elects new Grand Council Chief
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
'It’s a violent, unpredictable struggle': Defence seeks acquittal in Windsor Ont. murder trial
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
-
'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London region
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
-
Veteran rewrites 'O Canada' lyrics in advance of the Oilers' Cup run
A twist on our national anthem and our national game has been written by a London, Ont. veteran.
-
Huron County’s Law Enforcement Torch Run
One of the biggest crowds of participants in over 27 years came out for Wednesday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Huron County.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts Kitchener school lockdowns
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
-
Photos seek to identify driver in relation to Guelph stabbing investigation
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
-
High school esports athletes compete at WCDSB Rocket League championship
Students vied for the top spot at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's first-ever Rocket League Championship on Wednesday
Barrie
-
Severe thunderstorm expected with 100km/h winds, flash floods, large hail possible
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
-
Emergency road closure in Barrie's east end: Here's what you need to know
The City of Barrie has announced an emergency road closure on Kempenfelt Drive between Dunlop Street East and Duckworth Street.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg dealing with dozens of problem properties
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Airdrie RCMP investigate reports of shots fired from vehicle in Windsong
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
-
Calgary condo building evacuated after cigarette in planter sparks fire
The Calgary Fire Department says a cigarette put out in a balcony planter is believed to be what caused a fire in Royal Oak on Wednesday that prompted the evacuation of the entire condo building.
-
Long awaited BoC interest rate cut could fuel demand, but increase home prices in Calgary
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since March 2020, and one that real estate experts say could further drive demand for homes in Calgary’s already hot housing market.
Edmonton
-
Permit denied for Boyle Street's overdose prevention site in south Edmonton
Boyle Street Community Services has been denied a permit to build an overdose prevention site in south Edmonton.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl say Oilers can handle 'aggressive' Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
-
AHS facing class-action lawsuit alleging workplace standards violations since 2013
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. RCMP arrest suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
-
Man killed in two vehicle collision north of Estevan Saturday night
RCMP say a man was killed in a two vehicle collision between a semi and truck north of Estevan on Saturday night.
-
Hospitals of Regina Foundation apologizes for Rob Schneider's set at fundraiser
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to pee in jugs': Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmates hunger strike over 'inhumane' conditions
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
-
Saskatoon residents uneasy with zoning changes needed for federal funds
Jessica Olver moved from Barrie, Ont. to Saskatoon six years ago because of its affordability and the quality of life it could offer her family.
-
Saskatoon police are looking for a discarded knife used in the Esso homicide
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking people who live near the scene of a fatal stabbing to check their yards for the murder weapon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
Should Metro Vancouver's board be elected? City councillors call for review of governance
Four city councillors in the Lower Mainland are calling for a review of Metro Vancouver's governance structure, claiming a lack of transparency on the board.
-
Man hit by car, Tasered during downtown Vancouver arrest: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a downtown Vancouver arrest last month.
Vancouver Island
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
-
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.