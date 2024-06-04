Kingston police 'inundated' by reports of fake Taylor Swift tickets sold on social media

Kingston police are warning Swifties to be careful while buying tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert, after reports of residents losing thousands off of a Facebook Marketplace scam.

Police tell CTV News its fraud unit has received ten reports of individuals buying fake tickets this past week. Four fake Taylor Swift tickets can go for as high as $1,200, with over $10,000 being reported stolen.

"Once again, Kingston Police is inundated with reports of Taylor Swift ticket scams on Marketplace," Anthony Hampton of the force's fraud unit said on social media.

"Please do not send $ to unknown sellers for online goods and services."

Kingston police say that even if a friend is selling you tickets, you should call them to verify it's actually them before sending the money, as their account may have been hacked.

Police departments across the country have been grappling with similar Facebook scams, with Canadian shows for the multi-Grammy award winning artist being sold out. Some tickets to see Taylor Swift in Toronto in November are selling for more than $4,000 each on Stubhub.

Ottawa police reported residents losing as much as $2,000 after a similar online ticket scam circulated on Facebook last year.

Police forces are recommending that people use caution if buying tickets or items online from an unknown seller.