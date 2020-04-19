OTTAWA -- Two people have died of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Orléans and 30 residents have tested positive for the virus, its operator said Sunday evening.

In a statement, Sienna Senior Living said it’s continuing to test residents at Madonna Care Community who show symptoms for the virus, with help from Ottawa Public Health.

“On behalf of the entire team, we extend our condolences to the families of the two (2) residents who have lost loved ones who had tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “We also thank them for the support and gratitude they have extended to the team for the care and comfort of their loved ones.”

The long-term care home on St. Joseph Boulevard is one of 19 institutions where Ottawa Public Health has declared a coronavirus outbreak. That includes hospitals and long-term care homes.

Sienna’s statement said precautions are in place at the home. Residents are isolated in their rooms, residents and staff are undergoing temperature checks twice a day, and staff are wearing surgical masks.