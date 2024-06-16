From cars to pickleball, Ottawa dads celebrate Father's Day with family and traditions

Ottawa marked Father’s Day on Sunday with special traditions, events, family moments and plenty of dad jokes.

It’s an important day for many who take the time to honour the father figures in their life, whether that’s a parent or the influence of an important guardian.

Antique finds and classic cars were on display at the Father’s Day car show at Billings Estate in Ottawa.

"It’s very nice and I’m with my two sons, so we decided to come over here to look at the garden and enjoy time altogether," said proud dad Christian Pouliot.

"It's great to see them grow and to witness them being a good person."

Multi-generational families were also enjoying quality time together at the event. The car show brings an opportunity to make memories and to share stories of the past.

"It's fun. People are getting a real kick out of it. It brings back memories for all kinds of people," said Bill Robertson, who was at the event.

One young family was celebrating their first Father's Day.

"It’s wholesome, that’s a good way to put it," said Toni Ellerington, who's child is under a year old.

"It's a nice day to get out and it's so beautiful out. Lots of families around, so I couldn't think of a better time to spend with them right now," said Scott Ellerington, who was at the Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser in Orleans.

The charity hosted an event and a pickleball tournament to raise money for programming.

"We have a multitude of programs that serve to support youth ages 6 to 24, and all of the proceeds will go directly to providing these amazing mentors to our young people in Ottawa," said Susan Ingram, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We thought that this would be a great day because we know families are all coming together on Father's Day."

There were lots of other events happening in Ottawa on Father’s Day, including the Kanata Wheels second annual BBQ, a market on Baseline Road and the Father’s Day market in the Byward market.