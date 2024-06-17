'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Ottawa late afternoon Sunday, with daytime highs through much of the week expected to be between 30 and 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
There will be "little relief" in the evening hours, with overnight lows expected to be between 18 to 23 C and humidex values between 26 and 30.
Temperatures will peak in Ottawa on Tuesday, with the forecast showing a high of 34 C. Conditions are expected to taper off before the weekend, with the forecast showing the heat dipping back down below 30 C on Friday.
"Extreme heat can affect everyone's health," Environment Canada's says.
"The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues."
Heat warnings have been issued across the province, stretching from Windsor to Ottawa, and northward to Moosonee. Warnings have also been issued in western and southern Quebec, including Gatineau, Montreal and Quebec City.
"It's not a severe weather event that comes and then goes. This has got legs to it. It's a heat dome," Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV's Jack Richardson on Sunday.
"From a health point of view, the first heatwave is often where we see hospitalizations."
Phillips recommends drinking plenty of water and to stay away from caffeine and alcohol.
Environment Canada says to watch out for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
"Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you or someone you are caring for has a high body temperature and are confused, has stopped sweating or becomes unconscious," Environment Canada says.
BEAT THE HEAT
The City of Ottawa and National Capital Commission (NCC) beaches opened to the public last weekend. Lifeguards are on duty at city beaches until 7 p.m. daily.
Ottawa Public Health is not recommending swimming at Britannia Beach, due to high levels of E-coli detected in the water.
City splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Atrium Park, Eugene Martineau Park and Joe Jamieson Park splash pads are currently closed for repairs.
Wading pools are only open on weekends.
A full list of places to cool off can be found on the City of Ottawa website.
MONDAY FORECAST
Monday's weather forecast shows cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a mix of sun and clouds. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning.
High will be 31 C with a humidex of 39. UV index is nine or "very high."
Tonight shows partly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and overnight with a chance of thunderstorms. Low will be 21 C.
Tuesday calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 34 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon.
Wednesday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.
The heat event is expected to taper off by the weekend, though temperatures will remain in the mid-20's.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
HEAT WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog finds
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
2 Canadian cities ranked high on global list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
North Korea says Russian President Putin will arrive in the country on Tuesday
North Korean state media says Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the country on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
At least 8 dead after trains collided in eastern India in Darjeeling district, a tourist hotspot
A cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others, officials said.
16-year-old boy fatally shot outside Scarborough plaza identified
Police have identified a teenage boy who was fatally shot in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
1 in 4 parents say their young child has bedtime anxiety, new poll finds
One in four parents say they have trouble getting their anxious child to sleep, while one in five resort to giving their kids melatonin, according to a new poll.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
-
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
-
East Coast authorities working on warning signs for great white sharks
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Toronto
-
'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday across much of southwestern Ontario, says Environment Canada
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a "prolonged heat event" starting Monday that is expected to bring “dangerously hot and humid conditions” to much of southwestern Ontario.
-
One person seriously injured in shooting at Etobicoke home
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight
-
No injuries after second fire at Leaside commercial building
No injuries were reported after another fire at a storage building which went up in flames days ago in the Leaside area.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Northern Ontario
-
Traffic complaint leads to multiple charges in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old driver from Moosonee, Ont., is facing several charges – including impaired driving – following a traffic complaint in the northern Ontario town last week.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Windsor
-
Extreme heat hits the region this week
A prolonged heat event will begin today from Windsor-Essex up past Ottawa. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
-
City of Windsor names new infrastructure services commissioner
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
London
-
Heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting today for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
-
Federal offender arrested by OPP
OPP released on Friday that officers were looking for 37-year-old Sean Robertson who was wanted for breach of his statutory release.
-
Fatal crash in Thames Centre
Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to Catherine Street for a report of a serious crash.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
-
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
Barrie
-
Hot, humid days are ahead in the coming heatwave
Environment Canada cautions vulnerable people during this week's heat wave.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
New change coming to curbside collection in Barrie
More changes are coming to yard waste curbside collection in the City of Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes in 12 hours
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
1 down, 5 hotspots to go: Feeder main fixed as Calgary crews work to repair broken pipe
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
-
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
-
University District hosts annual Tails & Treasures event
Dog lovers were in for a treat Sunday as the University District hosted its annual Tails & Treasures event.
Edmonton
-
'Driving like idiots': West-end intersection bane of Highway 16A commuters
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
-
Tkachuk-McDavid post-whistle scrum is 'classic playoff hockey' in the Stanley Cup Final
Tensions between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers boiled over midway through Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, with a post-whistle scrum featuring two of the most important players in the series.
-
'Feeling confident and having fun': Knoblauch on Game 4 win, going on the road again and Kane's status
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked to reporters Sunday morning after his team's impressive 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 at Rogers Place Saturday night.
Regina
-
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
-
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
-
Regina celebrates 16th annual JazzFest
JazzFest is back in the Queen City, featuring performances all over Regina by artists from across the globe.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
-
'He killed her': Saskatchewan judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty of killing his wife
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
Surrey gurdwara marks one year since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Strike at Cascadia Liquor stores on Vancouver Island over, union says
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.