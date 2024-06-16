OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition

    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa's south-end. (Jackie Perez/ CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.

    Paramedics say they received a call at 4:46 a.m. Sunday reporting a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Mitch Owens Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in critical injuries. Paramedics say he was taken to a trauma centre.

    The Ottawa Police Service says in a post on X Mitch Owens Road is closed between Hall and Boundary roads. It asks people to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

    Police say the road will re-open shortly. 

      

