Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.

Paramedics say they received a call at 4:46 a.m. Sunday reporting a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Mitch Owens Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in critical injuries. Paramedics say he was taken to a trauma centre.

The Ottawa Police Service says in a post on X Mitch Owens Road is closed between Hall and Boundary roads. It asks people to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Police say the road will re-open shortly.