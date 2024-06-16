Bluesfest adds extra day to accommodate mystery performer

Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.

Bluesfest will now run for 10 days, with the second week starting on Tuesday, July 9, rather than Wednesday, July 10 as previously announced, organizers for the festival confirmed.

Organizers are staying quiet about details of the new act, but will be announcing the name on Tuesday.

The full 2024 lineup has been released, with headliners such as Nickelback, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Maroon 5, 50 Cent and Mötley Crüe. Other headliners on the RBC Stage include Mother Mother, Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, and Nas.

The festival recently announced it was adding British DJ James Kennedy, Canadian singer-songwriter William Prince and rock group Down with Webster to the lineup.

The full festival lineup can be found here.

Tickets for the new date are not available yet, but general admission day passes for other dates, VIP and full-festival passes are still available.

Bluesfest will run from July 4 to 14 on the grounds of the Canadian War Museum at LeBreton Flats Park.