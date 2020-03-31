OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have laid charges in connection with three separate armed robberies in Kanata on Monday.

The first alleged incident happened at around 10:39 a.m. Monday on Bishop Mills Way. A male suspect pointed a gun at a man on the street, and demanded his wallet. When the man said he didn't have a wallet, the suspect ran away.

About half an hour later, at around 11:08 a.m., a male suspect walked into a convenience store on March Road, near Terry Fox Drive, and allegedly demanded money at gunpoint. The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect ran away.

Then, at 11:45 a.m., a male suspect allegedly held up a convenience store on Hazeldean Road, west of Huntmar, fleeing with cash and cigarettes.

Two men have since been charged.

Patrick Jeddore, 22, and Bradley Herron, 24, are each facing charges of armed robbery. Jeddore is also charged with numerous firearms offenses.