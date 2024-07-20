OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two adults seriously injured following highrise fire in Centretown

    Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown Saturday morning. (Quinn Brad/ CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown Saturday morning. (Quinn Brad/ CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown Saturday morning.

    Paramedics say the two adults are in stable condition.

    Firefighters say they received a call around 5 a.m. reporting heavy smoke in the hallway of a building located in the 300 block of MacLaren Street.

    When crews arrived on the scene, they saw the smoke from the outside. That was when they started fighting the fire until it was declared under control at 5:18 a.m.

    While an OC Transpo bus was on the scene providing shelter for residents, firefighters searched the building for any occupants.

    Firefighters used high pressurized fans to ventilate the residual smoke out of the structure.

    The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

    More to come

                       

