OTTAWA -- Two adults are facing charges in connection to an assault that left a youth with serious injuries in Rockland this summer.

On Aug. 13, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a 911 call on Mercury Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Officers located a youth with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two people were arrested at the beginning of November.

A 38-year-old from Rockland has been charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of obstruction of justice. A 21-year-old from Ottawa is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, criminal harassment and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say the identities of the two accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.