OTTAWA -- Two 23-year-old men are dead after a three-car crash in Renfrew County on Wednesday.

The crash on Calabogie Road near Burnstown happened around 3:50 p.m., OPP said.

Two men in a car were travelling south on Calabogie Road when their car collided with a northbound vehicle.

Jacob Powell of Lanark and Zachary Tripp of Arnprior were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver of a third vehicle involved, also travelling south, was not injured.

A section of Calabogie Road closed for a few hours, but has since reopened. Renfrew OPP are investigating the cause of the crash.