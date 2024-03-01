OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Truck loses set of tires striking another vehicle along Highway 401

    The Ontario Provincial Police in Frontenac says a driver of a vehicle sustained minor injuries after a truck lost a set of tires along Highway 401 on Friday. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police in Frontenac says a driver of a vehicle sustained minor injuries after a truck lost a set of tires along Highway 401 on Friday. (OPP/ X)
    Police add when the truck lost the set of tires on the highway near Odessa, the tires hit the other vehicle leading to the injuries.

    A photo posted on social media showed a damaged SUV in the median of the highway.

    Police note that westbound traffic along the highway is moving slow.

