Truck loses set of tires striking another vehicle along Highway 401

The Ontario Provincial Police in Frontenac says a driver of a vehicle sustained minor injuries after a truck lost a set of tires along Highway 401 on Friday.

Police add when the truck lost the set of tires on the highway near Odessa, the tires hit the other vehicle leading to the injuries.

A photo posted on social media showed a damaged SUV in the median of the highway.

#FrontenacOPP Hwy 401 W/B approaching Odessa. Traffic moving slow, but not blocked. A tractor trailer lost a set of tires that struck another vehicle. Minor injuries to the driver of the vehicle that was struck.#MTO pic.twitter.com/69NZqRL5lO — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 1, 2024

Police note that westbound traffic along the highway is moving slow.