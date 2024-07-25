Storms cause significant damage in Cornwall, Ont.

A series of powerful storm cells swept across areas of Ontario on Wednesday, hitting parts of Cornwall, Ont. -- particularly hard.

Residents reported that the storms moved in around 2:30 p.m., struck swiftly and with tremendous power, snapping trees and damaging property.

The most significant destruction occurred just east of the city, in Glendale Subdivision, where a lightning strike ignited a fire, which badly burned a house.

"Nobody was home at time and I was out of town for work when my wife called me and said the house is on fire," said homeowner, Mark Bennett. "It is very devastating. We haven't been able to go in, but I've looked in the doorway and it's a mess in there. It's not safe to go in at this point, so now I'm waiting on the insurance to see what they're going to do and go from there. I don't think there's anything left."

Fifteen minutes west, in Cornwall's waterfront, Riverdale neighborhood, the storm also caused damage.

Resident Shawn Killoran says winds snapped a hydro pole on his park property, which knocked out power to many homes. Crews have replaced the wooden stanchion and have restored electricity.

Anne Woods, along with other area residents say the storm moved in quickly from the St. Lawrence Seaway. She describes the experience as frightening, with the wind and rain hitting her house suddenly.

"There was lots and lots of thunder, but it was across the river and you could see the clouds building over there and all of a sudden bang," said Woods. "I've never experienced anything like that."

In Woods' backyard, a big branch from her massive maple crushed a section of the fence.

William Ayres says that along with branch breaking winds, the storm brought heavy rain and hail.

"I looked out the front door because everything seemed to be coming from the south,” he said. "And we started noticing the trees coming down and it was just this surreal situation. We have never seen anything like that before.”

Arborist Jonathan Irvine, who owns Chippity Chop Tree Service says the damage caused by the weather event appears likely to have been a “micro-burst” and expects to be busy cleaning and trimming trees in the weeks to come.

"There’s been a lot of damage in the Riverdale neighborhood, but it seems to be the worst spot that was hit in Cornwall," he said.

Although the storm did not produce a tornado, many resident who experienced the event, were left shocked by its intensity.

"I've lived here for more than 40 years and I have never seen such an extreme storm like this," Woods added.

No injuries were reported.