    • Ottawa police lay charges after 5-car pileup in Westboro in May

    Ottawa police say five vehicles were damaged on Richmond Road on May 12, 2024. A driver who was going 144 km/h is facing charges. (Ottawa Police Service/X) Ottawa police say five vehicles were damaged on Richmond Road on May 12, 2024. A driver who was going 144 km/h is facing charges. (Ottawa Police Service/X)
    Ottawa police have announced charges against a driver involved in a major pileup in Westboro earlier this year.

    In a post on social media, police said the driver was going 144 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Richmond Road on May 12. The vehicle had "a very dark black reflective tint" that limited the driver's ability to see.

    Five vehicles were damaged in the crash, police said. Two people were hospitalized as a result. Ottawa paramedics had told CTV News Ottawa in May that the victims were a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.

    The driver, whom police did not name on social media, is facing a charge of dangerous operation.

