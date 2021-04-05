OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 230 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, as case counts in the capital continue to surge.

There were 2,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Monday, along with 10 new deaths and 1,761 newly resolved cases. The province did not provide updated figures on Easter Sunday, but on Monday said the there were also 3,041 new cases, 12 new deaths and 1,899 newly resolved cases reported on the holiday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due at around 12 p.m. today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 2:

First vaccine doses administered: 124,462

Second vaccine doses administered: 26,824

Total doses received: 176,410

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 29.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will deliver updated local testing numbers this afternoon.

The Ontario government says 36,563 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Sunday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 30 new cases on Sunday, 32 new cases on Monday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 22 new cases on Sunday, 11 new cases on Monday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 1 new case on Sunday, 10 new cases on Monday

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 new cases on Sunday, 11 new cases on Monday

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 new cases on Sunday, 4 new cases on Monday

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 118 new cases on Sunday, 111 new cases Monday

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.