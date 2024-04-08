Total eclipse of the heart: Here is a solar eclipse-themed playlist for Monday's celestial event

OTTAWA
    Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    A once in a lifetime solar eclipse is expected to move into Ontario on Monday afternoon, making it vitally important that you have the right soundtrack to pair with it.

    Millions across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are expected to watch as the total solar eclipse will bring an awe-aspiring spectacle.

    The eclipse is set to start at around 2 p.m. and end at around 4:30 p.m. in Ontario, but that time will change depending on location.

    From the reggae melody of Bob Marley, to classic 80's rock from Bonnie Tyler, this sun and moon-inspired playlist will get you through every phase of the historic celestial event.

    Here is a solar eclipse-themed playlist:

    • A Place in the Sun by Stevie Wonder
    • Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden
    • Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler
    • Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones
    • Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash
    • Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles
    • Follow the Sun by Xavier Rudd
    • The Sun is Shining by Bob Marley
    • I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash
    • That’s Amore by Dean Martin
    • Steal my Sunshine by Len
    • Sun Giant by Fleet Foxes
    • She’s Only Happy in the Sun by Ben Harper
    • Towards the Sun by Alexi Murdoch
    • Bad Moon Rising by CCR
    • The Killing Moon by Echo and the Bunnymen
    • Fly Me to The Moon by Frank Sinatra
    • Ain’t No Sunshine (cover) by Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Des’ree
    • Eclipse by Pink Floyd
    • Ray of Light by Madonna
    • Blinded by the Light by Bruce Springsteen
    • Starman by David Bowie
    • Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
    • House of the Rising Sun by the Animals
    • You're so Vain by Carly Simon

    CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.

    Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.

    CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.

     

