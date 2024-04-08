Total eclipse of the heart: Here is a solar eclipse-themed playlist for Monday's celestial event

A once in a lifetime solar eclipse is expected to move into Ontario on Monday afternoon, making it vitally important that you have the right soundtrack to pair with it.

Millions across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are expected to watch as the total solar eclipse will bring an awe-aspiring spectacle.

The eclipse is set to start at around 2 p.m. and end at around 4:30 p.m. in Ontario, but that time will change depending on location.

From the reggae melody of Bob Marley, to classic 80's rock from Bonnie Tyler, this sun and moon-inspired playlist will get you through every phase of the historic celestial event.

Here is a solar eclipse-themed playlist:

A Place in the Sun by Stevie Wonder

Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler

Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones

Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash

Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles

Follow the Sun by Xavier Rudd

The Sun is Shining by Bob Marley

I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash

That’s Amore by Dean Martin

Steal my Sunshine by Len

Sun Giant by Fleet Foxes

She’s Only Happy in the Sun by Ben Harper

Towards the Sun by Alexi Murdoch

Bad Moon Rising by CCR

The Killing Moon by Echo and the Bunnymen

Fly Me to The Moon by Frank Sinatra

Ain’t No Sunshine (cover) by Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Des’ree

Eclipse by Pink Floyd

Ray of Light by Madonna

Blinded by the Light by Bruce Springsteen

Starman by David Bowie

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

House of the Rising Sun by the Animals

You're so Vain by Carly Simon

CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.

Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.

CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.