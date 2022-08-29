Toronto driver charged with careless driving after fiery Kingston, Ont. crash

A Toronto driver is facing a careless driving charge after a fiery crash in Kingston, Ont. last week.

Ontario Provincial Police say a commercial vehicle driver crashed through a steel guardrail on Highway 401 at around 11:40 p.m. Friday, went down an embankment and came to rest near the train tracks.

The vehicle then burst into flames.

The driver was able to escape with non-life threatening injuries.

The 44-year-old, whom police did not identify, is due in court in November.

The vehicle was destroyed and its remains have yet to be removed from the scene, police said. Arrangements are being made, but it’s not clear yet if removal will affect traffic on the busy highway.