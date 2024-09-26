OPP investigating threat made to three elementary schools in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after three schools reported receiving threatening messages Thursday morning in eastern Ontario.

Police say they responded to two elementary schools in Pembroke and one elementary school in Petawawa at 9:45 a.m. The schools reported receiving a threat "made on a messaging application" to use a firearm.

An increased police presence is expected in the school areas, police say.

They add the threat has not been "substantiated," at this time.

Police and school officials are working together to support students and teachers to ensure a safe learning environment, police say, noting that they take all public safety threats seriously.

Parents have been notified by the schools, according to the OPP.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Renfrew County District School Board for comment.