Ottawa Mission's annual impact report reveals unprecedented demand

The Ottawa Mission is grappling with a record-breaking surge in homelessness and food insecurity. In its latest impact report, the shelter revealed the strain on its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.

David McKnight, a client at the Ottawa Mission, said, "This place is a blessing. And when they say it's a Hilton of these type of places, they're not wrong."

Many, like McKnight, rely on the Mission for survival, finding shelter and support amid increasing economic hardship and mental health struggles. "There's a lot of people here with desperation. There's a lot of hurt people here physically and mentally, a lot of mangled people who need incredible help. I will say this. Thank goodness this place is here," he added.

The Mission's impact report highlights the devastating effects of inflation, the lack of affordable housing, and the mental health crisis, as more people are forced to turn to shelters. CEO Peter Tilley says the sudden rise in asylum seekers has been unexpected, further straining resources. "Amongst everything else, the toxic drug supply, the lack of affordable housing that's driving people to come in the doors of a homeless shelter. It was this influx of newcomers. We didn't expect that," Tilley said.

By October 2023, asylum seekers made up 61 per cent of the Mission's shelter population, putting additional pressure on services like meals and housing assistance. Chef Ric Watson, the Ottawa Mission's director of food services, said, "Food cost has gone through the roof. Our food budget, we've had to reach out to our donors and ask for their help. And thank goodness that they've been able to help us. The Food Bank helps us out as well, but it has been very trying."

Before the pandemic, the Mission served just under half a million meals a year. Now, food insecurity has skyrocketed, with the shelter providing more than 1.1 million meals over the past year, a 235 per cent increase compared to pre-pandemic numbers. "Last year, we served 1,137,000 meals. So, it's increased tremendously," Watson said.

Beyond just meals, the Mission's food truck program, launched in 2020, now distributes nearly 8,000 meals per week across 38 stops. For many clients, it is their only reliable source of food.

With affordable housing out of reach for many, 10 per cent of people in Ottawa's shelters are employed but still can't afford rent. The Mission is working to help clients like McKnight find stable housing despite overwhelming odds.

"Working on getting a place to live," says McKnight. "Got my focus. And as they say, I got my mojo back."