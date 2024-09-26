Gatineau, Que. man, 35, killed in apparent assault

OTTAWA
    Police in Gatineau, Que. are investigating the third homicide of the year in the city.

    The investigation began at 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of boulevard des Allumettières, near the intersection of rue Saint-Rédempteur for an injured individual who was found lying on the ground.

    The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said his injuries suggest he had been assaulted.

    The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Maxim Bourgon-Frigon, who is known to police. An autopsy will be performed in Montreal.

    Police had a section of des Allumettières closed for several hours Thursday. A portion of rue Morin remains closed.

    Anyone with information regarding the events that occurred this morning is asked to contact the Gatineau police info line at 819 243-4636, option 1.

    Police said the three homicides in Gatineau so far this year are unrelated.

    The first homicide occurred on April 22 following an armed assault on rue Vianney. The investigation led SPVG officers to arrest Jonathan Lepage-Clément.

    The second homicide is related to an investigation that began on April 7 after a man was seriously injured following an assault. On the morning of April 18, officers arrested Jonathan Pelletier-Markus, who appeared before the Court of Québec to face a charge of aggravated assault. The victim subsequently succumbed to his injuries and the charge of aggravated assault against Pelletier-Markus was amended in recent weeks to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. 

