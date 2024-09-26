Motorcycle rider killed following collision with tractor south of Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle driver is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Walsh Road in North Algona Wilberforce Township, about 20 kilometres south of Pembroke.

OPP said a motorcycle and a tractor collided. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital and later died.

The victim has not been identified.

The driver of the tractor was not physically hurt.

OPP say Highway 41 is closed between Mountain Road and Hewitts Corner Road with local detours in place.