Major redevelopment project on Parliament Hill to include tunnel under Wellington, Sparks streets

A major redevelopment project on Parliament Hill that includes eventually building a tunnel in the area of Wellington and Sparks streets is scheduled to start this October, according to the City of Ottawa.

The area, known as Block 2, sits in the shadow of Centre Block’s Peace Tower. The parliamentary complex will encompass 11 buildings and will cost an estimated $430 million and will include 150 offices. Two of the 11 buildings in Block 2, and an infill space between, will be developed into an Indigenous Peoples' Space.

In an update, the city says the execution of the Block 2 Redevelopment project will wrap up in January 2033. This October, it will start with the east side of Block 2, with upcoming key activities including installation of fences to secure the site perimeter, temporary relocation of existing infrastructure, including benches and lampposts, and interior abatement and demolition.

The project will also require shutting down parts of Wellington Street in the future for construction.

"As part of this project, PSPC (Public Services and Procurement Canada) is indicated that they wish to construct a tunnel corridor along Wellington in front this building. It is to move parliamentarians and other staff. It's also to serve as a utility corridor for the energy systems that need to be supplied to the building and also to move materials and goods, throughout the parliamentary precinct," said Court Curry, Right-of-Way, Heritage and Urban Design Services Manager.

The construction site plan will include five phases. The tunnel work isn't expected to start until at least 2026.

Phase 1 will take place between October and December of this year. Here's what to expect:

Sidewalks on part of Wellington Street and Metcalfe Street and a segment of Sparks Street will be impacted by construction.

One vehicle lane and loading zone (lay-by lane) on Metcalfe Street will be closed.

Wellington Street and cycling lanes will remain open.

Phase 2 will take place from January 2025 to July 2025. Here's what to expect:

Construction site perimeter will be extended west on Wellington Street sidewalk.

Sidewalks on two sides of the site (Wellington and Metcalfe) and a segment of Sparks Street will be impacted by construction.

One vehicular lane and loading zone (lay-by lane) on Metcalfe Street will be closed.

Wellington Street and cycling lanes will remain open.

Phase 3 is scheduled from July 2025 to February 2027. Here's what to expect during this phase:

Construction site perimeter extended North into Wellington Street.

Sidewalks on two sides of the site (Metcalfe and Wellington) and a segment of Sparks Street impacted by construction.

One vehicular lane and loading zone (lay-by lane) on Metcalfe Street will be closed.

Portions of Wellington Street will be closed.

Cycling lanes on Wellington Street will be re-routed.

Phase 4 is scheduled from February 2027 to February 2029. Here are the expectations:

Construction site perimeter will be extended west on O'Connor Street sidewalk.

Sidewalks on three sides of the site (Metcalfe, Wellington, O'Connor) and a segment of Sparks Street are expected to be impacted by construction.

One vehicular lane and loading zone (lay-by lane) on Metcalfe Street are expected to be closed.

Portions of Wellington Street will be closed.

Cycling lanes on Wellington Street will be re-routed.

Phase 5 is scheduled from February 2029 to January 2033. Heres what to expect:

Construction site perimeter will be reduced on the north side on the site.

Sidewalks on three sides of the site (Wellington, Metcalfe, O'Connor) and a segment of Sparks Street will be impacted by construction.

One vehicular lane and loading zone (lay-by lane) on Metcalfe Street will be closed.

Vehicular lanes and cycling lanes, on Wellington Street will be returned to original routing.

Transportation engineers from Dillon Consulting will be conducting a focused impact analysis related to Block 2's Phase 3 & 4 construction site plan. Results of the study will be available in late 2024.

Coun. Tim Tierney, the chair of Ottawa's Transportation Committee, says he wants more information from the federal government, particularly when it comes to cost.

"You know, I don't know if it's to keep politicians' hair dry during the winter seasons here. I just don't know if this is a prudent investment, and leaving that component out without costing by the way… I would like to see some of the costing of what that would look like," he said. "I think there's a lot of information that we've asked them to take back and frankly, they should respond to the public exactly what that network looks like, what the costs are, because, again, if it's just about inclement weather and people crossing a street versus safety, I think that begs a bigger question."

Tierney adds that the City of Ottawa will need to make sure residents' needs are protected.

"We have to make sure we put the appropriate checks and balances to protect our citizens. And that includes if they are unable to meet the objectives, they will have to come back here because ultimately council has authority to issue or not issue this permit," he said. "And if we don't see some of these questions answered, unfortunately I don't think they're going to get as far as they want. But they're very smart people and I feel confident they'll come up with a solution."

The city will be providing regular updates on its website.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and The Canadian Press