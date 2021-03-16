OTTAWA -- Tech expert Marc Saltzman, who translates what he calls “geek speak into street speak” suggests springing into spring with his latest tech finds.

Saltzman features something for the gamers, the lightest laptop in the world, and some items to make life easier at home, especially if you have poor cell reception.

And how can a tech expert help prevent a flood in your home? Read on.

1. LG gram family (from $1599)

“I was immediately blown away at how light these laptops are. As the name suggests, they’re very easy to bring around the home, or outside of it. And with battery life up to 22 hours, you can leave the charger in a drawer somewhere. LG only debuted its laptops in Canada last year and are already winning awards.”

“Guinness World Records confirms the 16-inch model is the lightest 16-inch laptop in the world at under three pounds. These laptops are also Intel EVO certified, which means they meet certain criteria such as an 11thGen Core processor, Intel Iris xe graphics, fast start-up times, long battery life and fast connections (including Wi-Fi 6).

2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ($79)

“A game that’s as fun as it is gorgeous. Ubisoft Montreal’s action-adventure hybrid has you step into the boots of a 9thcentury Viking, who travels from the harsh shores of Norway to England, as you set up a new settlement, train fortresses, face tough adversaries and accomplish missions for townsfolk. It’s a huge map, with so much to do. It’s available for several platforms (PC, Xbox, PlayStation).”

Saltzman went on to say this is the most fun game he’s played in quite some time.

While working on your laptop, or gaming, if you want to ensure you are breathing easy, allergy-sufferer, Saltzman says he is impressed with this air purifier.

3. Molekule Air and Air Mini+ ($649)

Saltzman says award-winning air purifiers are great for the spring, as they remove allergens, like pollen, as well as dust, mold, and smoke. The Molekule Air is ideal for rooms up to 600 square feet while the smaller Molekule Air Mini + is ideal for rooms up to 250 square feet.”

Another practical item for the home, says Saltzman, is a water sensor that for about a hundred dollars could prevent damage from a leak, or flood.

4. Mydlink Whole Home Smart WiFi Water Leak Sensor Starter Kit ($99)

“As the name suggests, this is a kit with two water sensors in the box – one that’s battery powered and the other plugs into the wall – and they both sense if there’s a leak anywhere. You put it by a sub-pump, washing machine, basement window to minimize any damage done by catching it early.

It notifies you in four ways: 100-decibel alarm, flashing LED strobe light, a push notification to your smartphone (ideal for rental properties and snowbirds) and if you pair it with your Google smart speaker, it will announce there’s a leak. You can have up to 16 of these in your home.”

And if your cell phone needs a boost due to poor reception at home or at the cottage, this is a Saltzman pick.

5. SureCall Flare 3.0 Cell Phone Signal Booster ($499)

“Perfect for cottages and home with reception challenges – including dropped or missed calls, which can be embarrassing for those who work from home – this is an award-winning booster for properties up to 3500 square feet. It works for calls, texts and data, regardless of the phone you use and what carrier you’re with. Connect the booster to an outdoor antenna. It’s 5G compatible, too.

6. Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD ($5,599)

“This robotic lawnmower automatically cuts your grass with its super quiet blades, on properties up to 0.6 acres (about 3500 square metres), and can even handle lawns with a complicated shape, steep slopes (up to 70 per cent, since it has all-wheel drive), or many obstacles. This waterproof mower is powered by GPS-assisted navigation and follows a guidewire that’s first placed underground, around the perimeter of your property.

“If it needs recharging, it’s smart enough to return on its own to the charging station, power up and then continue mowing. You can use your voice or an app to start and stop it, as well. Super cool.”

You may be able to hire someone, or a lot of someones, for lot less, but if programming a robot is more your thing, Saltzman says there are less expensive models of Husqvarna Automowers for sale.

