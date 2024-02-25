OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Tissy the cat, Karmeta the rabbit looking for their forever homes: Ottawa Humane Society

    The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes. (Ottawa Humane Society/ X) The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes. (Ottawa Humane Society/ X)
    Share

    The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes.

    The humane society says on X that Karmeta the rabbit is a friendly, curious and laid back pet, noting that it “enjoys exploring and frolicking outside of her enclosure.”

    Not only Tissy the cat is friendly, the humane society says, but “she thrives in calm and quiet environments” where she gets the attention she needs.

    To adopt either Tissy or Karmeta, email a completed adopted profile to adoptions@ottawahumane.ca.

    The Ottawa Humane Society says it's seeing an "unseasonable surge" of pets and a slow adoption rate this winter, as families express concerns about the high cost to own a pet.

    The surge in pets being turned in comes as the humane society saw a 23 per cent decrease in animal adoptions in January compared to the same month in 2023.

    With files from Josh Pringle

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Michigan primary: What to watch as 2024 campaign shifts to the first big swing state

    Michigan's presidential primary on Tuesday will offer a serious test of U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to navigate dissent within the Democratic Party over his response to Israel's war with Hamas. The leading Republican in the White House race, former president Donald Trump, is looking for another primary win that would add to his sweep of the early-voting states and move him that much closer to becoming his party's nominee.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News