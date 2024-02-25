Tissy the cat, Karmeta the rabbit looking for their forever homes: Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes.

The humane society says on X that Karmeta the rabbit is a friendly, curious and laid back pet, noting that it “enjoys exploring and frolicking outside of her enclosure.”

Not only Tissy the cat is friendly, the humane society says, but “she thrives in calm and quiet environments” where she gets the attention she needs.

To adopt either Tissy or Karmeta, email a completed adopted profile to adoptions@ottawahumane.ca.

The Ottawa Humane Society says it's seeing an "unseasonable surge" of pets and a slow adoption rate this winter, as families express concerns about the high cost to own a pet.

The surge in pets being turned in comes as the humane society saw a 23 per cent decrease in animal adoptions in January compared to the same month in 2023.

With files from Josh Pringle