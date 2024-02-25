Tissy the cat, Karmeta the rabbit looking for their forever homes: Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes.
The humane society says on X that Karmeta the rabbit is a friendly, curious and laid back pet, noting that it “enjoys exploring and frolicking outside of her enclosure.”
Not only Tissy the cat is friendly, the humane society says, but “she thrives in calm and quiet environments” where she gets the attention she needs.
To adopt either Tissy or Karmeta, email a completed adopted profile to adoptions@ottawahumane.ca.
The Ottawa Humane Society says it's seeing an "unseasonable surge" of pets and a slow adoption rate this winter, as families express concerns about the high cost to own a pet.
The surge in pets being turned in comes as the humane society saw a 23 per cent decrease in animal adoptions in January compared to the same month in 2023.
With files from Josh Pringle
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING RCMP Musical Ride welcomes hundreds to its annual open house
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Michigan primary: What to watch as 2024 campaign shifts to the first big swing state
Michigan's presidential primary on Tuesday will offer a serious test of U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to navigate dissent within the Democratic Party over his response to Israel's war with Hamas. The leading Republican in the White House race, former president Donald Trump, is looking for another primary win that would add to his sweep of the early-voting states and move him that much closer to becoming his party's nominee.
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
Caribbean officials search for two Americans on yacht allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners
Authorities in the eastern Caribbean said they were trying to locate two people believed to be U.S. citizens who were aboard a yacht that was hijacked by three escaped prisoners from Grenada.
Israeli media report progress on reaching a temporary truce in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange
Mediators are making progress on an agreement for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Israeli media reported Sunday.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary, beating Haley in her home state
Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday, beating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives
Half of promised Western military support to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers, the country's defense minister said Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Walkers, runners hit the street for Coldest Night of the Year
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Moncton early Saturday evening to help support youth experiencing homelessness.
-
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
-
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
-
'An angel on Earth': Vigil held for father of 4 killed in Toronto bus stop shooting
A community in northwest Toronto held a vigil Saturday for Adu Boakye, a father of four killed in one of two apparent random shootings in the neighbourhood last weekend.
-
Lynx Air is shutting down. Here's what passengers need to know
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
Montreal
-
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
-
10 people forced out of their homes after apartment building fire near Quebec City's Plains of Abraham
A three-storey apartment building was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning in Quebec City. Firefighters were alerted at around 5:30 a.m., and around 50 firefighters were called to the scene on Cartier Avenue near the Plains of Abraham.
-
Desjardins no longer offering mortgages for houses in some flood zones
Desjardins Group announced that it will no longer offer mortgages for houses in certain flood zones, which includes homes with a five per cent of being flooded each year.
Northern Ontario
-
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
-
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
London
-
'This war is not just a Ukrainian war': London rally draws hundreds
Hundreds attended a rally to support war-torn Ukraine in London, Ont. on Saturday. Ukrainian flags and anti-war placards covered the Richmond Street gates of Victoria Park.
-
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
-
Crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. Friday night
A crash on the 401 closed the westbound lanes of the highway near Ingersoll Friday evening, causing delays and major headaches for drivers.
Winnipeg
-
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
-
Winnipeg Ukrainian community marks 2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion
Hundreds of people gathered at the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Volodymyr and Olha in Winnipeg Saturday to mark the two-year anniversary since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
-
'We need to get done with it. Right now': Kitchener rally marks two years since the invasion of Ukraine
Carl Zehr Square was awash in a sea of blue and yellow as a large group of people came together to mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Calgary
-
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community commemorates second anniversary of Russian invasion
A sea of blue and yellow lined both sides of MacLeod Trail by Calgary City Hall late Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary’s Congolese community shines light on forgotten war
Members of Calgary's Congolese community were at city hall Saturday protesting the killings in that country.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. born woman delivers art to the moon
After more than half a century, the United States has returned to the moon in their unmanned Odysseus mission.
-
U of S students on the way to Regina in biennial TeleMiracle bed push
Moving a bed is tough work but agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan are moving one from Saskatoon all the way to Regina.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
-
Edmonton rallies in support of Ukraine on second anniversary of Russian invasion
As the war in Ukraine reached the start of a third year, Edmontonians were invited to reflect on the conflict and the devastation it has caused.
-
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
Vancouver
-
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Former Surrey lawyer who wrote blank cheques for staff disbarred over misappropriation of client funds
A former Surrey lawyer has been disbarred for misappropriating client funds from his trust account, breaching undertakings and failing to adequately supervise staff.
-
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.
Regina
-
'Senseless and tragic war': Regina Ukrainians gather to mark somber anniversary
Regina’s Ukrainian community paused for a moment of silence on Saturday as they gathered near the legislative building to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. drug alert system used once in first month: Ministry of Health
Amid an increasingly complex addictions fight, a new tool launched by the province last month has only been used once so far.