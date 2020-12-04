OTTAWA -- One of the hottest items on many Christmas wish lists this holiday season is the Playstation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles.

With so many people at home looking for something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand is high for the latest generation gaming consoles. Getting your hands on one seems to be a game all on its own.

Salim Saikley is one of the lucky few able to purchase a new console this holiday season.

"It really feels like you’re part of an elite club," said Saikley.

After weeks of trying to buy a Sony PS5 gaming console, he finally found one at an online store, "I was able to pick one up as of 6:30 a.m." He 'picked it' online, and hopes to have it delivered next week.

The new PS5’s are reselling on sites like Kijiji for nearly double the retail price. Saikley does not think that is something he would have done.

"Really hard to justify a gaming console for over a thousand dollars," said Saikley.

Even though he doesn’t consider himself a 'gamer', he’s looking for something else to do at home during the pandemic.

"COVID for sure is a massive factor; another thing to do in the home besides projects and cooking, building projects - we’re a little tired of that," said Saikley.

At retailers like The Source, which is owned by CTV News Ottawa's parent company Bell, the pandemic is helping to drive sales.

"Gaming gives us a really good opportunity to play interactively; to play with other families, and to make sure that we’re keeping that social connection alive," says Andaleeb Dobson, vice-president of Merchandising and Supply Chain at The Source. "Gaming is through the roof, it’s been seven years since we’ve had new XBox or Playstation consoles."

The hottest game consoles have been on the market for about a month. Dobson says launch day was very busy on their website, "We sold lots of consoles in less than half an hour."

Best Buy Canada says pre-orders sold out quickly, and a company spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa, "We expect that demand to last well into the new year as inventory becomes available."

Hamse Deira managed to buy three on pre-order months ago.

"Honestly, it’s amazing," said Deira, who sold one and surprised his older brother with the other new console. "He was still sleeping, so I put it on his on his bed, and I just tapped him and he woke up and was freaking out; he almost knocked it off the bed!"

How to get one now?

Ray runs the website and twitter feed GameDealsCanada.com.

CTV News Ottawa asked Ray for tips to find the Playstation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles this holiday season.

"Turning on notifications for Twitter helps get the latest alerts for surprise drops, but for scheduled ones like the ones Walmart and EB Games just did, it takes speed and a lot of luck," said Ray in a Twitter message to CTV News Ottawa.

He says you’ll need that luck and suggests you follow all of the retailers’ social media accounts. Retailers often post when they will be releasing more consoles.

He offers other tips on his website too, including creating an account at the online store ahead of time and making sure it works. Ensure your billing address and shipping address are correct, and add a valid credit card number ahead of time.

Ray also suggests trying a stores’ online app; while many are trying to log onto the website, you may have luck with your phone.