OTTAWA -- Three University of Ottawa students were among the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran Wednesday morning.

"I am terribly saddened to tell you that, at this time, we are aware of 3 uOttawa students amongst the victims of flight PS752," a university spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are still trying to assess if any other students, faculty or staff members were also on the plane,"

Sixty-three Canadians were among the 176 people killed when the passenger plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran's international airport.

All 176 passengers and nine crew members on board the Boeing 737 aircraft were killed.

More to come.