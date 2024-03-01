OTTAWA
    • Three people facing charges following seizure of 2 firearms, drugs, and cash: Ottawa police

    The Ottawa Police Service says three people are facing charges following the execution of multiple search warrants throughout the city on Wednesday.
    The Ottawa Police Service says three people are facing charges following the execution of multiple search warrants throughout the city on Wednesday.

    Police note that the investigation started in the fall of 2023.

    During the execution of the search warrants, police seized two loaded 9mm pistols, cocaine, purple fentanyl, a large sum of cash and crack cocaine.

    Ben Noel, 26, Kendricson Noel, 27, and Dukenson Noel, 23, were charged with several counts of drug offences, possession of prohibited weapons and proceeds of crime.

    All three suspects remain in custody.

