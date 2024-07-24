Meet eastern Ontario's newest millionaires

An eastern Ontario couple is Ontario's newest millionaires.

Kelly and Daniel Veilleux of Wendover won $2.5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on July 3. The couple had one of two winning tickets to share the $5 million prize.

"We are overwhelmed and would love for others to experience this feeling," Daniel said.

The married parents and grandparents have been playing the same numbers for decades, based on their children's birthdays and their own.

"It was early in the morning when I checked our ticket on the OLG app. I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message and I thought we had won $2,500,” Kelly said, while picking up the prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I got dressed and headed to the store. When the clerk validated our ticket, he said, ‘I don’t know how much you won, but the lottery terminal is frozen.’ That’s when OLG called and confirmed the prize amount. I felt faint and was left in pure disbelief.”

The couple plans to save their winnings for now.

The winning ticket was purchased at Marché de la Place on Principale Street in Wendover.

This is the latest big lottery win in eastern Ontario.

Kerry Vanderploeg of Carrying Place Ont. won $2.5 million in the same July 3 Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot lottery.

Patricia Warden of Ottawa won $70 million in the May 31 Lotto Max draw.

Lottery winner in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry

Someone in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry is holding a winning ticket for $132,165.

OLG says a ticket for the Lotto Max second prize in the July 23 draw was sold in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry area.

You can check your ticket on the OLG app or at a retailer.