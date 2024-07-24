Meet eastern Ontario's newest millionaires
An eastern Ontario couple is Ontario's newest millionaires.
Kelly and Daniel Veilleux of Wendover won $2.5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on July 3. The couple had one of two winning tickets to share the $5 million prize.
"We are overwhelmed and would love for others to experience this feeling," Daniel said.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The married parents and grandparents have been playing the same numbers for decades, based on their children's birthdays and their own.
"It was early in the morning when I checked our ticket on the OLG app. I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message and I thought we had won $2,500,” Kelly said, while picking up the prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
“I got dressed and headed to the store. When the clerk validated our ticket, he said, ‘I don’t know how much you won, but the lottery terminal is frozen.’ That’s when OLG called and confirmed the prize amount. I felt faint and was left in pure disbelief.”
The couple plans to save their winnings for now.
The winning ticket was purchased at Marché de la Place on Principale Street in Wendover.
This is the latest big lottery win in eastern Ontario.
Kerry Vanderploeg of Carrying Place Ont. won $2.5 million in the same July 3 Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot lottery.
Patricia Warden of Ottawa won $70 million in the May 31 Lotto Max draw.
Lottery winner in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry
Someone in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry is holding a winning ticket for $132,165.
OLG says a ticket for the Lotto Max second prize in the July 23 draw was sold in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry area.
You can check your ticket on the OLG app or at a retailer.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in Ottawa today, Environment Canada says
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 2 dead, 2 injured after 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Privacy commissioner probing customers' claims they can't delete PC Optimum accounts
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has opened an investigation into allegations that some Loblaw customers have been unable to delete their PC Optimum accounts.
Republican leaders urge colleagues to steer clear of racist and sexist attacks on Harris
Republican leaders are warning party members against using overtly racist and sexist attacks against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, as they and former U.S. president Donald Trump's campaign scramble to adjust to the reality of a new Democratic rival less than four months before Election Day.
Are cold showers good for you? What the science says
You may have seen people jumping into frigid seas or stylish ice baths, claiming these dunks are good for heart health, muscle recovery, stress and more.
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
The flickering glow of summer's fireflies: Too important to lose, too small to notice them gone
For many, the flash of the firefly calls up memories of summer childhood evenings gone by -- and now, the worry that the bugs are disappearing.
Russian man is among those arrested in plots targeting Paris Olympics
French authorities have foiled several plots to disrupt the 2024 Olympics, including arresting a Russian man in one of them, officials said Wednesday, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Sentencing hearing begins for N.S. youth accused in school stabbing that injured two
A sentencing hearing began Wednesday for the youth charged in a knife attack at a Halifax-area high school in March 2023.
-
'There's nothing left of it': Fire destroys truck dealing company in Petitcodiac, N.B.
The owners of a full-service, regional trucking company in Petitcodiac, N.B, say support is pouring in after an hours-long fire destroyed their building.
-
Risk and timing of thunderstorms in the Maritimes on Thursday
Showers along with a risk of thunderstorms will return to the Maritimes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2 dead, 2 injured after 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
Toronto under severe thunderstorm watch, downpours of 50 mm per hour possible
Toronto and much of the surrounding area are under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'No one wants to be stuck in traffic:' Gardiner construction will be completed one year ahead of schedule
The provincial government says it is giving Toronto $73 million in order to speed up rehabilitation work on the latest stretch of the Gardiner Expressway by a year.
Montreal
-
Residents of townhouse development say they bought homes because of the surrounding greenspace, now it's being destroyed
A group of residents in a Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue townhouse development say they thought they were living in a protected greenspace until bulldozers came in. Now they claim they bought something the builder couldn't deliver.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Montreal, risk of tornado
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southwestern Quebec.
-
Quebec man who fatally stabbed woman at Maxi store gets life in prison
A Quebec man found guilty of first-degree murder for a second time in the gruesome killing of a 20-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Windsor
-
Matthew House in need of skilled trades volunteers
Matthew House in Windsor Is looking for financial and sweat equity support to help with some recent renovations.
-
UWindsor president on medical leave
University of Windsor president Dr. Robert Gordon is on medical leave for about one month.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
London
-
Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
-
Downtown London robbery ends in witness being stabbed
Early this afternoon, a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside. He was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
Twelve whooping cough cases confirmed in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit has identified at least 12 confirmed cases of pertussis in Brantford-Brant.
-
Wanted teen considered dangerous after escaping secure custody facility: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.
Barrie
-
Female allegedly assaulted in moving vehicle by suspect with brass knuckles
Police in Owen Sound arrested two people following an alleged assault in a moving vehicle that sent one individual to the hospital.
-
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts chilly fall across Simcoe County
We may be in the dog days of summer, but according to the latest forecast from the Old Farmers' Almanac, chilly weather is right around the corner for Simcoe County and surrounding areas.
-
Classrooms in gyms, libraries on stages: Penetanguishene school 'bursting at the seams'
The search is on for a new home for Burkevale Protestant Separate School in Penetanguishene.
Winnipeg
-
Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
-
Sentencing date set for Jeremy Skibicki
A sentencing date has been set for a Manitoba serial killer.
-
Mayes out of mayor's inner circle following shuffle
Mayor Scott Gillingham has shuffled his inner circle.
Calgary
-
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
-
Suspicious package prompts closure of Sunnyside CTrain Station
Calgary's Sunnyside CTrain Station was closed temporarily on Wednesday morning as part of a police investigation.
Edmonton
-
Stan Bowman named Edmonton Oilers general manager
Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was announced as the Edmonton Oilers' general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations Wednesday morning.
-
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
-
Premier says fine-tuning needed for alert system after miscommunicated Jasper evacuation timing
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
Regina
-
Increased police presence reported in Alida, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting an increased police presence in the village of Alida.
-
Cases of Dutch Elm disease confirmed in Regina, city reports
Crews working with the City of Regina will be removing several trees in the Cathedral area due to an outbreak of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).
-
Swimmer happy to represent Parkland region in Sask. Summer Games
More than 1,800 athletes and coaches will be in the border City of Lloydminster this week to compete in the bi-yearly Saskatchewan Summer Games.
Saskatoon
-
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
Saskatoon police arrest two teens for robbing a lemonade stand
Saskatoon police have arrested two teenage boys after they robbed a seven-year-old girl's lemonade stand.
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
Vancouver
-
B.C. blanketed by smoke as more than 400 wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
-
B.C. wildfire tally surges as firefighters take to air to battle blazes
The numbers seem ever increasing for British Columbia wildfire statistics, including more than 400 fires, tens of thousands of lightning strikes and at least six homes lost.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. blanketed by smoke as more than 400 wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.