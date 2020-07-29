OTTAWA -- After going one month without a COVID-19 case, there have been three new cases of novel coronavirus in Renfrew County since Saturday.

According to the Ontario Government's report, one new COVID-19 case was reported on July 25, July 26 and July 28.

There have been 32 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.

On Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman noted there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County between June 24 and July 24.

One new case of COVID-19 was also reported on Wednesday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region. There have been 175 total cases in the area since the start of the pandemic.