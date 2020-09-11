OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged three people in relation to an alleged swarming incident on Rideau Street Wednesday night.

Police say three people approached a man on the sidewalk around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at Rideau and William streets.

One of them engaged him in conversation before the suspects allegedly punched him and knocked him to the ground.

The suspects stole the victim’s cell phone and other belongings and fled, police said.

Police arrested the suspects on Thursday.

Mohamed Hlal, 24, of Montreal, Bedreddine Haddad, 22, of Ottawa, and a 16-year-old are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The two adults are due in court Friday.