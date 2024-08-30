OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Three-alarm fire damages three townhomes, displaces residents in Nepean

    Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X) Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X)
    Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

    Firefighters say they received multiple calls at around 2:48 a.m. reporting flames coming from the roof of a townhouse complex in the 100 block of Chesterton Drive.

    When firefighters arrived on the scene and saw the flames, they declared a second alarm followed by a third one, requesting additional resources. Then, they started extinguishing the fire by advancing multiple hose lines.

    "Firefighters were conducting fire operations in the townhome where the fire started and the two attached townhomes on both sides as well," said the fire service in a news release Friday. "Walls and ceilings were opened up to extinguish the flames that has spread into the attached homes."

    Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire into the entire complex. Only the two adhacent ones were damaged.

    Crews then searched the three damaged units and did not find occupants inside.

    The fire was declared under control just before 4:30 a.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    Firefighters remain on the scene monitoring for hot spots.

    Investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

