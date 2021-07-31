OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say three adults and three children have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to 911 calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Constance Bay Road and Dunrobin Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa fire says updates from 911 callers stated multiple people were injured.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa three adults have been transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre with "significant multi-system trauma."

Three children have been transported to CHEO with serious injuries.

A seventh person was assessed on the scene by pramedics.

Dunrobin Road is closed from Kinburn Side Road to Kimaurus Side Road while police investigate.