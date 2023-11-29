This is what Ottawa residents are listening to on Spotify in 2023

It's the Taylor Swift era for music fans in the capital.

Taylor Swift is the most-streamed artist on Spotify in Ottawa in 2023.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift has been the top artist on Spotify accounts in Ottawa since January, followed by Canadian rapper Drake, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd and Travis Scott.

Swift was the centre of the music world in 2023, launching the Eras Tour across the United States in the spring. Swift will play in Toronto next November.

While Swift is the most streamed artist on Spotify for Ottawa listeners this year, the superstar does not have one of the top songs on the streaming service in 2023.

Spotify Wrapped shows Last Night by Morgan Wallen is Ottawa's top song on Spotify this year, followed by Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Kill Bill by SZA, Calm Down by Rema and Fast Car by Luke Combs.

Wallen performed at the Canadian Tire Centre back in September.

Here is the list of the most-streamed artists in Canada on Spotify this year:

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen The Weeknd 21 Savage

Here are the most streamed songs in Canada this year on Spotify: