This could be the warmest February day in Ottawa history, as spring-like temperatures arrive in the national capital region for the final days of February.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 16 C today, which would break the record for the warmest Feb. 27 in Ottawa history. The current record is 12.4 C, set back in 2000.

"Typically, this is more like March than February so I'm a little surprised it has come so early," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. "My Gosh, our weather has got so weird, wild and wacky in recent years that nothing really surprises me."

Wednesday's high of 13 C would set a record for the warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history. The current record is 9.9 C, set back in 2018.

"You're losing your reputation as one of the snowiest and one of the coldest national capitals in the world," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with guest host Graham Richardson on Monday.

Two days of warm temperatures

Ottawa will see wild temperature fluctuations over the next two days, with highs of 16 C today and 13 C on Wednesday before the temperature drops to -15 C on Wednesday night and Thursday night. Warm temperatures will return for the first weekend of March, with highs of 4 C on Friday, 5 C on Saturday and 9 C on Sunday.

"We're seeing temperatures that would rise 13 degrees from the low this morning to this afternoon, then drop by 25 degrees tomorrow," Phillips said on Tuesday. "It really is kind of bizarre, but this is what the weather has been this past winter particularly in the Ottawa area."

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 16 C.

Showers ending late this evening and then mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Wednesday will see rain all day, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 13 C.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will see snow on Wednesday night, with a low of -15 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -7 C.

Friday will be sunny. High 4 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -2 C and a low of -11 C.