    • OPP ask for help finding missing Pembroke, Ont. woman

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help locating a woman who went missing two weeks ago in Pembroke, Ont.
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help locating a woman who went missing two weeks ago in Pembroke, Ont.

    Sara, 19, was last seen on Sept. 29 in Pembroke at around 6 p.m.  A member of her family called police reporting she had not been seen or heard from in several days.

    She is described as being five-foot-one, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes with shoulder length brown hair.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

