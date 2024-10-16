OPP ask for help finding missing Pembroke, Ont. woman

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help locating a woman who went missing two weeks ago in Pembroke, Ont.

Sara, 19, was last seen on Sept. 29 in Pembroke at around 6 p.m. A member of her family called police reporting she had not been seen or heard from in several days.

She is described as being five-foot-one, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes with shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.