Ottawa woman facing charges in fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last spring: OPP

An Ottawa woman, 25, is facing charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end last spring left one child dead and seriously injured others, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 417, between Palladium Drive and Park Road, just after 4 p.m. on May 31. Police said the collision involved an eastbound vehicle that crossed the median into the westbound lanes, striking another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle became involved, according to police.

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road sent five people to hospital, including two young children. May 31, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

The investigation into the fatal collision concluded Wednesday.

At the time, a one-year-old girl was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to CHEO, and a three-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries, police said. The one-year-old later died at the hospital. The two children were in the same vehicle, the OPP notes.

Three adults were also transported by ambulance to hospitals in the city, including a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s -- both suffered life-altering injuries-- and a man in his 20s in serious but stable condition. Two other people were assessed at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital.

The woman is facing one count of careless driving causing death, and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm, police say.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court in November.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond