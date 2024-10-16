Former Ottawa Rough Riders great and CFL Hall of Famer Whit Tucker dies at 83

The Ottawa Redblacks organization has announced the passing of Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former Ottawa Rough Rider Whit Tucker.

He was 83.

Tucker played his entire CFL career in the nation's capital, with back-to-back Grey Cup victories in 1968 and 1969.

He holds the CFL record for career yards per catch at 22.4.

A native of Windsor, Ont., Tucker came to Ottawa in 1962, being named the Most Outstanding Rookie in the Eastern Division that year. He played with the Rough Riders until 1970 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

He is also in the University of Western Ontario Hall of Fame, the Windsor Sports Hall of Fame and the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame.

In 2018, Governor General Julie Payette awarded him the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers for his quiet contributions to varsity sports and the Ottawa Hospital, among other volunteerism and philanthropic endeavours.

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Whit's loved ones during this time," the Redblacks said on social media.