Friend's house turns out to be stranger's house, showering man learns as police arrive

An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.

A homeowner in the east end called police Wednesday, after a man opened the unlocked back door and decided to clean himself up. It turned out, however, that the house he walked into was the wrong one.

Police said the man believed he was in a friend's house.

Nothing was stolen and no one was hurt, but the man is now facing a charge of unlawfully entering a dwelling.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Police did not name the man in posts on social media Wednesday.

They did, however, remind residents to make sure their doors are locked.