    • Trip to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata on Hwy. 417 leads to charges for expired plate, uninsured vehicle

    A Kingston driver is facing charges after being stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 417 while on their way to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata.
    A Kingston driver is facing charges after being stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 417 while on their way to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata.

    When the officers stopped the vehicle following an alert from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera, police found that the vehicle was uninsured and had expired licence plate.

    Police say if convicted, the driver would have to pay a $5,000 fine.

    "That's one expensive sandwich!" The OPP said in post on X.

    Officers stopped multiple vehicles during a traffic enforcement blitz, including a driver who had been suspended for not paying their family support payments.

     

     

