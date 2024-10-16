Donald Musselman, convicted killer of Ottawa's Markland Campbell, dies in custody

Donald Musselman, the convicted killer of Ottawa hip hop artist Markland Campbell, has died in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Wednesday.

Musselman died Tuesday. He was 24.

He was convicted in late 2023 of murdering Campbell and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Campbell had just left work in June 2019 when his daughter told him two men in the ByWard Market had assaulted her. He was unarmed and was shot while coming to her aid. He died hours later in hospital.

In September, Musselman pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the 2021 beating death of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre while he was awaiting trial for his second-degree murder charge.

CSC said Musselman died in custody at the Joyceville Institution. His next-of-kin have been notified of his death.

No details about how he died were immediately available.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified," a news release said.