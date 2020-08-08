OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

The new cases follow three days of double-digit increases, with 16 new cases on Wednesday, 19 on Thursday, and 15 on Friday.

There were 70 new cases reported in all of Ontario on Saturday. Thirteen cases were also reported in the Peel region. Toronto is reporting a single new case, while Windsor-Essex is reporting three.

Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.