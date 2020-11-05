Advertisement
Two people found dead in Amherstview apartment building, just west of Kingston
Investigators remain on the scene following an evening fire in Amherstview. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
KINGSTON -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at an apartment building in Amherstview, just west of Kingston.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at a three-floor building on Manitou Crescent West in Amherstview.
A blue tarp covered the window of an upper floor apartment Thursday morning.
The OPP says a 37-year-old man and a man in his 50s have died, but provided no other details about the deaths.
Police do say there are no safety concerns for the public at this time.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available