KINGSTON -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at an apartment building in Amherstview, just west of Kingston.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at a three-floor building on Manitou Crescent West in Amherstview.

A blue tarp covered the window of an upper floor apartment Thursday morning.

The OPP says a 37-year-old man and a man in his 50s have died, but provided no other details about the deaths.

Police do say there are no safety concerns for the public at this time.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available