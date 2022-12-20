These are the Ottawa Public Library's 10 most popular books of 2022
The Ottawa Public Library has revealed its most-requested books of the past year, with a familiar title topping the list.
Where the Crawdads Singby Delia Owens was the library's most popular book in 2022. The book was released in 2018 and has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.
A film adaptation came out in July. In a news release, the library said the book is particularly popular with book clubs.
The annual lists of is curated based on the number of hold requests made at the library between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1.
This year's list shows the growing influence of social media on people's book choices. Author Colleen Hoover, a rising star due to recommendations on TikTok, has three books in the top 10.
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugoby Taylor Jenkins Reid was published in 2017, but has seen a resurgence of popularity sparked by TikTok.
Michelle Good's Five Little Indians is on the list for the second year in a row. It won Canada Reads early in the year.
Here are the top 10 adult English books from the Ottawa Public Library in 2022:
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Maid by Nita Prose
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Five Little Indians by Michelle Good
- It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
- Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
- The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
Teen (English):
- A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
- Heartstopper - Volume 1 by Alice Oseman
- The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
- They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
- One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
- Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
- The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly Jackson
Children’s Fiction (English)
- Dog Man (series) by Dav Pilkey
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (series) by Jeff Kinney
- Wings of Fire (graphic novel series) by Barry Deutsch
- Cats Kid Club (graphic novel series) by Dav Pilkey
- The Baby-sitters club (graphic novel series) by Raina Telgemeier and others
- Amulet (graphic novel series) by Kazu Kibuishi
- Percy Jackson & the Olympians (graphic novel series) by Robert Venditti
- Big Nate (graphic novel series) by Lincoln Pierce
- InvestiGators (graphic novel series) by John Patrick Green
- Wings of Fire (fiction series) by Tui Sutherland
Picture Books for Children (English)
- The Smart Cookie by Jory John
- Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! by Mo Willems
- The Pigeon Has to Go to School! by Mo Willems
- The Pigeon Needs a Bath! by Mo Willems
- I Can Fix It! by Robert N. Munsch
