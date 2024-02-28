The warmest February day in Ottawa history, temperatures to drop 14 degrees this afternoon

It's the warmest February day in Ottawa history, but a flash freeze will see the temperature drop 14 degrees in three hours during the afternoon commute.

The temperature hit 12.8 C at 12 p.m., the warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history and the warmest temperature ever recorded at the Ottawa Airport.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 14 C today, with the temperature falling to 0 C by 7 p.m., then continuing to fall to -9 C by 12 a.m.

A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning of a "dramatic change in temperatures" this evening as a "sharp cold front" passes through the region.

"Temperatures are expected to go from well above freezing to below freezing in just a matter of a few hours," Environment Canada said in a statement.

There is a Flash Freeze Warning in effect for Kingston. Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Merrickville-Wolford, Cornwall, Alexandria, Morrisburg, Long Sault, Winchester, Arnprior, Calabogie, Pembroke, Petawawa, Cobden, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Environment Canada warns drivers and pedestrians will see "sudden icy conditions on roads and walkways" this afternoon and evening.

Record-warm temperatures

Record-warm temperatures are in the forecast for a second straight day in Ottawa.

The temperature of 12.8 C at 12 p.m. set a record for the warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history and the warmest February day in Ottawa.

The previous record for the warmest Feb. 28 is 9.9 C, while the warmest February day was 12.4 C, set on Feb. 27, 2000.

Ottawa enjoyed a high of 11.9 C on Tuesday, just shy of the record for the warmest Feb. 27.

Ottawa weather

It will be a rainy Wednesday in Ottawa, with warm temperatures today before temperatures suddenly drop tonight.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers today with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 14 C.

Flurries this evening with the risk of ice pellets. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow and ice pellets. The temperature will drop to -14 C overnight, with the wind chill making it feel like -24.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High -7 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -25 in the morning.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of plus 4 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 9 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of - 10 C.