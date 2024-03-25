The hot spots for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024

An average of five vehicles a day has been reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year, as the capital continues to see a rise in reported auto thefts.

Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service Crime Map shows 463 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1. By comparison, police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.

During March Break, 45 vehicles were reported stolen in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Service's Crime Map shows at least one vehicle has been stolen from each ward in the city of Ottawa.

Bay ward, located in Ottawa's west end, has been the motor vehicle theft hot spot so far this year, with 48 vehicles reported stolen between Jan. 1 and March 25. Thirty vehicles have been reported stolen in Rideau Vanier, 29 vehicle thefts reported in Gloucester-Southgate and 27 vehicles reported stolen in Beacon Hill-Cyrville, Orleans East-Cumberland and River wards.

Auto thefts continue to be a rising problem across Ontario.

Last week, the OPP said almost 3,000 vehicles had been reported stolen across the province in the past seven weeks.

"Auto theft is impacting Ontarians at an unprecedented rate," OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns told reporters on Friday.

"What is also concerning is the speed with which criminals are able to steal vehicles, often using methods to defeat existing anti-theft technology."

Here is a look at the top 10 wards for reported vehicle thefts so far in 2024: