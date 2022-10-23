The complicated legacy of the capital's longest-serving mayor
At the end of a dozen years, Mayor Jim Watson's office is looking pretty sparse. He's auctioned off many of the adornments that have hung on the walls for years, and only a few remain.
The frames still hanging contain snapshots of some of Watson's most marvellous moments as mayor: In one, Watson celebrates the Pride festival after he came out as Ontario's first openly gay mayor, in another he greets then-U.S. president Barack Obama.
But for all the bright spots during Watson's time as mayor, some rather dark ones shadowed his final term.
His life in public office began in 1991, when he was first elected as a city councillor. Six years later, at 36 years old, he became mayor of the old City of Ottawa -- the youngest person to hold that office in the city's history.
He resigned in 2000, going to work for a tourism group and then entering provincial politics, where he served in the cabinet of former Ontario Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.
Watson returned as mayor of Ottawa in 2010 -- nearly a decade after the city amalgamated with neighbouring communities -- and handily won his next two elections. In total, Watson has served 15 years in the role, making him the city's longest-serving mayor.
The saying in Canada's capital city is that Watson would attend the grand opening of an envelope.
It's usually meant as a light jab, since the reality is people take pride in the mayor's support. Go into just about any small shop or restaurant in any part of the city and there is a plaque on the wall with his name on it.
When asked what he's most proud of during his time as mayor, Watson has a list that spans his years in office: incubator space for local startups, a new city art gallery, and a new light-rail train through the downtown core.
"I think sort of the history of my term ... was to take projects that really never seem to move anywhere and get them out of the mud and get them built," Watson said in an interview.
But that train system -- the city's largest infrastructure project -- became plagued with problems shortly after it opened in 2019. The issues ran so deep a provincial inquiry was called to get to the bottom of it.
After that, the pandemic set in, and a downtown heavily reliant on federal public servants commuting to office buildings had to deal with the abrupt shift to people working from home.
Housing has become increasingly unaffordable in a city that was known for its relatively stable market and Watson has faced criticism over the influence of developers at city hall.
There was also major damage from a massive wind storm, called a derecho, that tore through Ontario this spring.
"You feel that weight on your shoulders, because people are looking to you to, you know, fix the situation," Watson said.
Watson's leadership style at city hall has changed over these stressful few years, and some councillors found themselves on the outs of a clique.
"Jim Watson can win every single vote at council. I sort of view it as suspended democracy," said Watson's longtime colleague Coun. Diane Deans. "It's all predetermined."
In some ways, Watson had taken the strong-mayor powers Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised to make available to the next mayor, she said.
In Watson's view, he's the perfect example of why those formal powers are not necessary.
"You don't need those strong-mayor powers. You need a mayor who has good ability to persuade people to support an important project," Watson said.
Deans, who has come to be known as one of Watson's foremost political rivals, said in recent years those who question the mayor have been "treated harshly."
"For me, it looked like him muting my microphone at council meetings, it looked like him unseating me as chair of the police services board when he saw an opportunity to do that," she said.
The tumultuous term reached a climax during the "Freedom Convoy" protests that rolled into Ottawa in January to protest COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government, which turned into a three-week occupation of the downtown core near Parliament Hill.
More than one councillor was openly weeping at the chaotic council meeting where the mayor voted to remove Deans from the police board -- a move that led another councillor, Carol Ann Meehan, to write an op-ed in the local paper that characterized him as a tyrant and a dictator.
"Democracy is not a tea party. You're not there for polite chit-chat," Watson said. "People come to the table with strong emotions, and often clash with others who have strong emotions. But that's part of the democratic process."
Watson is leaving his office under a cloud, with two judicial inquiries still ongoing. There is one into the troubled LRT project and the other into the circumstances surrounding the Liberal government's choice to invoke the Emergencies Act during the convoy protest.
Once a new council is sworn in, Watson plans to get on a train and leave town for a long-delayed vacation.
He's leaving politics behind, but plans to return to Ottawa and an uncertain legacy.
In a few years, people in the city may thank the former mayor for the expanded LRT system if it overcomes its considerably shaky start. Maybe he will always be Ottawa's pandemic mayor, or the one who chaired a seemingly dysfunctional council during the Freedom Convoy.
Or perhaps those dark times will fade in the public memory, and he'll be remembered for those moments captured in the frames hanging on walls in mom-and-pop shops: small bright spots all over the city.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork.
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old's historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men's champion in the event's history.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
Atlantic
-
Man convicted of murdering a Moncton teen in the 1980s to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
-
Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries following Dartmouth shooting: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday morning.
-
Nova Scotia's retirement home for captive whales facing obstacles, delays: documents
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales is at least five years behind its original schedule, newly released documents show.
Toronto
-
Can these two former Ontario party leaders become GTA mayors?
Two former Ontario party leaders are vying for the position of mayor in the Greater Toronto Area, and experts say their past record, experience and name recognition could prove to be a “double-edged sword.”
-
Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package found at ferry terminal
Billy Bishop Airport reopened early Sunday morning after a suspicious package attached to a bicycle was found late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
Montreal
-
Historic Montreal apartment buildings severely damaged in 5-alarm fire
A fire broke out in a three-story apartment building that dates to the late-1800s in Montreal, leaving multiple families out of their residences overnight.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2nd tennis title in 2 weeks
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second tennis title in as many weeks at the European Open in Antwerp.
-
5 things to know ahead of CF Montreal v. NYCFC playoff game
CF Montreal will have to get through last year's MLS Cup champion New York City FC today at Saputo Stadium for a chance to reach the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 2016 where the Philadelphia Union are waiting.
Northern Ontario
-
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
-
Laurentian Ski Hill holds fall activities for families in North Bay
Laurentian Ski Hill played host to dozens of families, children and the players of the North Bay Battalion for fall family activities on Saturday.
London
-
Driver facing charges after crashing into north London, Ont. hydro pole
London, Ont. hydro crews spent hours repairing a hydro pole in north London after a pickup truck crashed into it early Sunday morning, and police confirm to CTV News London that the alleged driver is now facing multiple charges.
-
Western Mustangs defeat Ottawa 38-18, secure first-round playoff bye
Saturday marked the end of a perfect season for London, Ont.’s Western University Mustangs football team, as the Mustangs remain undefeated in its regular season.
-
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
Winnipeg
-
Two taken to hospital following Pritchard Avenue fire
One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a North End fire early Sunday morning.
-
'I know where the issues are': Merrick would tackle CFS, addictions, homelessness as next AMC Grand Chief
Cathy Merrick says her experience as councillor and chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN) makes her the ideal person to become the new Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
-
Province clears out 'Every Child Matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge collision
Police shut down a section of a major Cambridge road Saturday evening after a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested after manhunt
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
-
Two people stabbed in Uptown Waterloo
A 27-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say two people were stabbed in Uptown Waterloo.
Calgary
-
Police investigating suspicious death of man in Rundle
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Rundle early Sunday morning.
-
Snow warning ends as Calgary digs out from first snowfall of season
The snowfall warning for Calgary ended before the snow stopped falling.
-
Stampeders put an end to Roughriders' playoff pursuit with 32-21 win
With the Saskatchewan Roughriders eliminated from the CFL playoff race on Saturday, Craig Dickenson is hoping to return for his fourth season as head coach.
Saskatoon
-
Travel advisories in effect as vast regions of southern Sask. hit with snow
The Queen City experienced its first full taste of the 2022 winter season on Sunday, with snow falling over a vast swath of southern Saskatchewan.
-
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
-
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
Premier Danielle Smith told the United Conservative Party she would lead them to victory in Alberta's general election next year with an agenda focused on tackling the high cost of living and defending the province's jurisdiction.
-
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Vancouver
-
Disqualified NDP leadership hopeful calls on B.C. to declare climate emergency
The NDP leadership hopeful who was ousted from her chance to compete for British Columbia's top political job says she's ready to take up an invitation to work with the man who will become the next premier.
-
B.C. man 'thought it was a joke' when he saw $1M lotto prize
A Terrace resident found out he was $1 million richer when he checked the results of the Sept. 30 Lotto Max draw online, but it took a while for him to realize it was real.
-
A hotel room, a Costco bill, a pizza party: B.C. man ordered to pay his share of team tournament expenses
A member of a B.C. underwater hockey has been ordered to pay his share of the expenses arising from a tournament in California – including one eighth of the bill for a pizza party.
Regina
-
Travel advisories in effect as vast regions of southern Sask. hit with snow
The Queen City experienced its first full taste of the 2022 winter season on Sunday, with snow falling over a vast swath of southern Saskatchewan.
-
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.