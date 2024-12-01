Low rise building fire seriously injures 40-year-old in downtown Ottawa

A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building in downtown Ottawa on Saturday night has left one person with serious injuries.

Ottawa Fire Services say they received multiple calls at around 11:40 p.m. reporting a fire in the basement of a residential building in the 200 block of Bay Street in Centretown.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke was coming from the side of the building and requested additional resources to the scene.

The fire was declared under control at 12:44 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics say a 40-year-old was taken to hospital in stable but serious condition.

Firefighters searched the building and did not find any occupants inside.

An OC Transpo bus was called to the scene to provide shelter for the residents, firefighters say.

A fire crew remained at the scene to monitor for flare ups.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire was one of three blazes Ottawa firefighters responded to in a 24 hour period this weekend.

Firefighters responded to a car on fire behind a building on Rochester Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Another fire started on the front porch of a home on Kenwood Avenue and extended through the roof on Sunday morning.

There were no reported injuries in those fires.

