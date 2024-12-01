OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

    Share

    Winter driving comes with its challenges and it’s important to be prepared.

    Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months.

    Inspecting your car and making the necessary upgrades will ensure you are safe to handle whatever the conditions may bring. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

    Check under the hood

    CAA says to start your winter preparations by opening the hood of your car to make sure everything is working properly. This includes checking that brake and windshield washer fluids are refilled and winter ready.

    The season is also a great time to get an oil change and check that all belts and hoses are puncture-free.

    CAA says drivers should consider upgrading to winter wiper blades.

    "During the regular season, they're a bit thinner so we want to upgrade to winter blades that are a bit thicker to deal with snow and icy conditions," said CAA automotive services assistant operations manager Hassan Al-Khairalla.

    In addition, check your vehicle lights, including headlights, taillights and turn signals, to ensure they are working properly.

    Install winter tires

    CAA says installing winter tires is "necessary."

    All-season tires tend to get hard when the temperature goes below 7 C, while winter tires maintain their malleability and can be dangerous in some road conditions.

    It's also important to check that winter tires are properly inflated, as cold weather tends to cause tire pressure to drop.

    Inspect batteries

    Visually inspect your car battery to make sure it is not bulging and there is no corrosion around the terminals.

    "Most of the damage done to batteries is in the summer but it's in the winter when we will see those problems come to light,” Al-Khairalla said.

    Test your battery to ensure it is fully charged. A charged battery will show a reading of at least 12.6 volts.

    If your battery is around three to five years old, the average lifespan of a battery, it's a good idea to get it checked out before the temperatures drop.

    Always keep jumper cables in your car – just in case.

    Have a winter emergency kit

    If all else fails, having a winter emergency kit is a wise precaution.

    The Government of Canada has tips to learn about winter driving risks and how to prepare a kit for your car.

    "In the vehicle itself, you want to have something that is accessible – the trunk may not necessarily be accessible in an emergency situation," Al-Khairalla said.

    A basic car kit should include:

    • Non-perishable food
    • Compactible shovel
    • Candles and flares
    • Blankets
    • Wind-up flashlight
    • Whistle
    • First aid kit
    • Extra clothing
    • Water

    Items to keep in the trunk:

    • Sand, salt and antifreeze
    • Cat litter
    • Tow rope
    • Jumper cables
    • Fire extinguishers
    • Warning lights

    For more information, visit caa.ca or getprepared.gc.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News